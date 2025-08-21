Maharashtra State Drama Competition: Prize money, production grants, daily allowance hiked

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Thursday announced a twofold increase in prize money, production grants and daily allowances given to participants of the state drama competition.

A government resolution (GR) to this effect was issued during the day.

Organized annually by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, the Maharashtra State Drama Competition features categories such as Amateur Marathi, Hindi, Musical, Sanskrit, Children's Theatre, Divyang Children's Theatre, and Professional Theatre.

Participating groups have long demanded an increase in financial support, citing rising production costs and travel expenses.

Responding to these appeals, the state government has now doubled the financial assistance provided under three key heads - prize money for winning teams, production grant given after a play is staged, and daily allowance for artists performing outside their home location.

The revised amounts, which will come into effect from the 64th Maharashtra State Drama Competition commencing on November 3 this year, is expected to encourage broader participation and elevate the standard of theatre productions. PTI MR BNM