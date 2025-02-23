Maharashtra state transport buses to Karnataka suspended after attack on bus, driver

Mumbai/Belagavi, Feb 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered the suspension of the state transport buses to Karnataka after an MSRTC bus and its driver were attacked in the neighbouring state.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, which was plying from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was attacked in Chitradurga around 9.10 pm on Friday by pro-Kannada activists, Sarnaik said on Saturday.

They also blackened the face of driver Bhaskar Jadhav and assaulted him, the minister said.

A case has been registered with police in Karnataka in connection with the alleged attack.

“Bus services to Karnataka won't be resumed unless the Karnataka government makes its stand clear on the issue,” Sarnaik said.

On the same day, a conductor of the state-owned transport corporation bus of Karnataka was allegedly assaulted on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Belagavi bordering Maharashtra, for not replying to a girl in Marathi.

It is unclear whether the attack on the MSRTC bus in Chitradurga was in retaliation to the alleged assault on the conductor.

Belagavi has a substantial Marathi-speaking population and a section of people among them has been demanding merger of the district with Maharashtra, which is stoutly opposed by Karnataka as well as the Kannada populace residing there.

Sarnaik said the MSRTC bus (MH-14 KQ 7714) had barely crossed Chitradurga when pro-Kannada activists attacked the vehicle.

Four persons have been arrested in another case of the alleged assaulting on the conductor in Belagavi, according to police.

The conductor has also been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

With tears in his eyes, the 51-year-old conductor, Mahadevappa Mallappa Hukkeri, on Friday told reporters that a girl who boarded the bus with her male friend at Sulebhavi village spoke in Marathi.

Hukkeri said he told her that he did not know Marathi and asked her to speak in Kannada.

“When I said I don't know Marathi, the girl abused me saying I must learn Marathi. Suddenly, a large number of people gathered and assaulted me on my head and all over the body,” the conductor alleged.

The injured bus conductor was admitted to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, the police said, adding he suffered minor injuries and was out of danger.

“A case was registered and we have arrested four persons in connection with the assault on the conductor and based on a counter complaint lodged by the girl, who is 14 years old, a case was registered against the conductor under the POCSO Act for allegedly using derogatory remarks against her,” a senior police officer said.

“No arrest has been made yet in connection with the POCSO Act case. We need to investigate and look into the allegations and accordingly, further action will be taken,” he said.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang told reporters on Saturday that four accused have been arrested in connection with assault on the conductor. Three teams led by as many inspectors have been formed to arrest the other accused who are absconding.

“All those involved in the incident will be arrested soon,” he said.

A counter case has come from the opposite side, accusing the conductor of misbehaving with the girl. A case was registered on Friday night in this regard, he said.

“We are doing the investigation and we will see what is the truth. Accordingly, we will take action as per law....during the investigation we will get statements from other passengers on the bus. We will be very neutral,” he said.

Pointing out that the region has been witnessing tension because of the border issue for long and this incident may trigger a problem, the commissioner said in response to a question.

The official also said he had spoken to the neighbouring district’s SP to ensure law and order.

“The issue can be handled through an investigation. There is nothing to be concerned about it. Peace must be maintained by everyone,” he added.

Following the incident, pro-Kannada activists staged a protest on Saturday by blocking the Belagavi-Bagalkote road and burning effigies. They were whisked away in a police van.

Some activists also staged a protest in front of Marihal police station, condemning the alleged attack on the conductor and terming the case registered against him as false. They were also taken away from the spot by police. PTI PR AMP ADB NR GK