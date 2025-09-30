Maharashtra sugarcane crushing season from Nov 1; govt to impose levy for CM relief and flood aid

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that the sugarcane crushing season for 2025-26 will commence from November 1.

The decision was taken at a ministerial committee meeting chaired by the CM, in view of heavy rains and flood-related losses in several parts of the state, an official statement issued here said.

The government also decided to levy (on sugar mills) Rs 10 per tonne (of sugarcane) for the Chief Minister's (CM) Relief Fund and Rs 5 per tonne for assistance to flood-affected farmers.

Addressing the meeting, Fadnavis said the fixed rate price (FRP) for this year's sugarcane will be Rs 3,550 per metric tonne with a basic recovery of 10.25 per cent, it said.

During the 2024-25 season, around 200 sugar mills -- 99 cooperative and 101 private ones -- processed cane, paying Rs 31,301 crore in FRP to farmers. The state has disbursed 99.06 per cent of the FRP with 148 mills making full payment.

The meeting also discussed mechanisation of sugarcane harvesting and co-generation projects.

Deputy Commissioner of Cooperatives Deepak Tavare made a presentation on the performance of the cooperative sector, coinciding with the International Year of Cooperatives, the statement added. PTI MR NP