Maharashtra tackling evolving cyber crimes through dynamic platform: CM

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said a dynamic cyber platform created by the state to combat cybercrime has saved hundreds of crores of rupees in a short period.

He said other states are keen to emulate the Maharashtra model following the success of the dynamic anti-cybercrime system.

"Maharashtra has created a dynamic cyber platform that connects all key stakeholders. We are connected to banks, NBFCs, and social media providers on this platform. We have obtained licenses for all the innovative ideas in the world. Other states have requested us to create similar platforms for themselves," the chief minister, who holds the Home portfolio, said while addressing Cyberhack event in Nagpur.

Fadnavis said the dedicated platform has already begun tracking cyber threats and credited with saving hundreds of crores in a short period.

"Recognised by the Central government, the Platform aims to offer a technology-driven solution to the fast-evolving world of cybercrime," he said.

Fadnavis stressed the need to adopt advanced technology to keep up with criminals increasingly using artificial intelligence to target common people.

"The world of cybercrime is moving fast, using AI to lure the common man. Fake identity, making calls from anywhere through VPNs, and manipulating voice, among others. We need technology-based answers for future cybercrimes," he said.

The chief minister said Maharashtra had established a fund of funds to help scale up startups, and more than 300 startups, mainly from defence innovation, have already benefited from this initiative.

"Maharashtra is the startup capital in terms of absolute numbers and investment. This information figured in a recent report published by the Union government," he added. PTI ND NSK