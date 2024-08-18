Maharashtra: TAIT-qualified teacher aspirants protest for jobs, official says matter in court

Latur, Aug 18 (PTI) Several teacher aspirants selected for appointment in the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha after clearing the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) in Maharashtra are agitating in Pune for jobs, though an official said on Sunday that the matter is in court.

The teacher aspirants launched their protest on August 13 in front of the Education Commissioner’s office in Pune.

The protesters said around 800 of them have cracked the TAIT, conducted by the state government, and have been waiting for their appointment letters for the past five months.

Rayat Shikshan Sanstha is an education society that runs government-aided schools across the state.

Those who opted for Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools have already started working and are receiving salaries, they said.

“Nobody is taking cognizance of our demand. We will not withdraw our protest until we get jobs,” said one of the candidates.

Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhare the matter is sub-judice.

“I have discussed it with them twice. The matter is in the high court, they knew it. Further verdict depends on the high court. I tried to convince them that agitation is not an option,” he said.

The appointment of these TAIT-qualified candidates in schools under the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha got stuck after temporary workers there moved court seeking permanent jobs. PTI COR NR