Maharashtra: TAIT-qualified teacher aspirants seek minister Kesarkar’s intervention for jobs

Latur, Jul 10 (PTI) Several teacher aspirants selected for appointment in the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha after clearing the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) met Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday seeking jobs.

The candidates said those who cracked the TAIT, conducted by the state government, along with them but opted for Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools have already started working and are receiving salaries.

Nearly 650 TAIT-qualified candidates had chosen schools under the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha but could not get appointment letters after temporary workers in those schools moved the court seeking permanent jobs.

Rayat Shikshan Sanstha is an education society that runs government-aided schools across the state.

“We have cleared TAIT which was conducted by the government. We narrated our ordeal to minister Kesarkar and he promised to look into the matter,” said Baswaraj Tawade, a TAIT-qualified candidate.

Sandip Mali, another teacher aspirant, said four months have passed since their selection but they have not got calls from Rayat Shikshan Sanstha. “Our friends who qualified with us have already joined ZP schools and are also getting paid,” he said.

The matter will be heard by the Bombay High Court on July 19, said Tawade.