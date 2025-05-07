Maharashtra: Talathi held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in Raigad district

Thane, May 7 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a talathi (revenue official) from Maharashtra’s Raigad district for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to update a land record, an official said on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the ACB’s Navi Mumbai unit, accused Firoz Ilahi Muzawar is attached to the Roha tehsil.

The complainant had approached Muzawar to process the “mutation of land records” for a parcel of land in Kanthane village.

The accused initially demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000. After paying an advance of Rs 5,000, the complainant approached the ACB.

The ACB laid a trap and caught Muzawar red-handed as he accepted the remaining Rs 10,000 on Tuesday. He has been arrested and a case has been registered against him at Roha police station, added the release.