Maharashtra: Tank-like structure contemporary to Makai Gate found near monument in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Aug 30 (PTI) A tank-like structure has been found near the centuries-old Makai (Mecca) Gate in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, prompting the state archeology department to carry out excavation to find such hidden structures, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Makai Gate was constructed in the 17th century during the Mughal era. It is a part of fortification constructed around Aurangabad city located on the bank of river Kham.

The two-storey monument of Makai Gate was recently partially freed from encroachments, said Amol Gote, assistant director of state archeology office. Civil work was started on the cleared land to secure the boundaries of the monument, he said.

“We found a contemporary tank-like structure while the debris near the monument was being removed. We have a plan to reach the actual floor of the monument by removing the debris. Once we reach there, there is a possibility of finding more structures around the monument,” Gote told PTI.

Advertisment

The official said they expect the remaining encroachments to be removed.

The bridge which connects the east and west sides of Kham River starts from the base of Makai Gate.

“Currently, there is wetness in the base area of Makai gate. We are going to chalk out a plan to bring down the wetness to stop its deterioration,” said Gote. PTI AW NR