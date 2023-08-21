Maharashtra: Teacher held for molesting 5-year-old boy in Kalyan school

Thane, Aug 21 (PTI) A school teacher was arrested in Kalyan in Thane district on Monday for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old male student, a police official said.

Dance teacher Sameer Kadam was held under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions on the complaint of the child's parents, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

"As per the complaint, Kadam molested the child inside the school toilet on Friday. Further probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM