Maharashtra: Three activists honoured for exposing human trafficking of girls from Katkari tribe

Thane/Palghar, Oct 10 (PTI) Three activists, who exposed human trafficking involving minor girls from the Katkari tribe in Maharashtra’s Palghar and Thane districts, have been honoured by a non-profit organisation.

The activists, Motiram Vare, Sanjay Mukane and Kamlakar Wagh, were felicitated at an event in Vasai in Palghar district on Thursday.

Vare ensured government action by highlighting the exploitation of a 14-year-old girl from Wada taluka in Palghar. The girl was sold and forcibly married, with the accused even making a fake Aadhaar card to get her admitted to a hospital when she got pregnant.

In Shahapur in Thane district, a broker tried to marry a Katkari girl by luring her poor parents with money. The plot was foiled on the wedding day, thanks to Mukane.

Wagh exposed the plight of a 14-year-old girl from Jawhar in Palghar, who was forcibly married, sexually assaulted, forced to work in fields and subjected to an induced abortion.

The Shramjeevi Sanghatana, which works for tribal rights, honoured the trio with ‘Swatantradut’ awards. This honour highlights the critical role of these ground-level activists in combating social evils, it said. PTI COR NR