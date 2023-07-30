Maharashtra: Three armed men rob jeweller of valuables worth Rs 5 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jul 30 (PTI) A woman owning a jewellery shop was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three men who decamped with valuables worth Rs 5 lakh in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Rameshwari locality of the city on Saturday night, an official said.

The victim Shashi Soni closed her jewellery shop around 9 pm and was heading home on her two-wheeler with valuables in a bag, when the three accused tailed her, he said.

The accused allegedly intercepted her and whipped out a pistol and asked her to handover the bag, the official said.

The trio decamped with the bag containing 50 gm gold, 6 kg silver, and Rs 30,000 cash, he said.

The police were immediately alerted and a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the official said. PTI COR ARU