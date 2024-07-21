Maharashtra: Three booked over lewd clip targeting people with hearing, speech disabilities

Jalna, Jul 21 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Jalna city on Sunday booked three persons, including a woman, from Bangalore for allegedly uploading on social media an obscene video targeting people with hearing and speech disabilities, an official said.

The Sadar Bazar police registered the case after one Neelam Patwari, a member of an association representing individuals who are deaf and hard of hearing, filed a complaint.

The accused made a video using sign language to depict lewd actions, which was deeply “offensive” to those with hearing and speech disabilities, and posted it on Instagram, the official said, citing the complaint.

The three have been identified as Rohan Cariappa, Shovan Bhattacharya, and Sandhya Devanathan, all residents of Bangalore, he said.

The case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 79 (gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman), the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, and the Information Technology Act, the official added. PTI COR NR