Maharashtra: Three fishermen drown as boat capsizes in sea; one swims to shore

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Three fishermen were killed and one swam to the shore after a boat capsized in the Arabian Sea in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours off Achra Hirlewadi in Malvan taluka, said an official. The four fishermen had ventured into the sea on a small boat for fishing on Sunday evening.

While Gangaram Aadkar, Laxman Surve (65) and Prasad Surve (32) drowned after the boat capsized, the fourth fisherman, Vijay Dhurat (53), swam to the coast and informed locals about the mid-sea accident.

After being alerted, the Achra police rushed the shore and launched a search operation in the morning, resulting in the recovery of the three bodies from the sea, the official said.

Dhurat is being treated at a state-run hospital, he said, adding that police have registered an accidental death report. PTI DC NR