Maharashtra: Three health staffers suspended for wrong administration of vaccine in Raigad

Alibag, Aug 4 (PTI) Three employees of a primary health centre in Maharashtra's Raigad district have been suspended for allegedly wrongly administering the Measles-Ruebella vaccine to children, an official said on Friday.

The Raigad zilla parishad has suspended two health assistants and a health sevak of Jite primary health centre who allegedly administered the vaccine to five children who were not eligible for the same, the official said.

The children subsequently sustained wounds on their body, he said.

The matter was investigated and the three staffers have been placed under suspension, the official said.

Meanwhile, the health department has also initiated a probe against a medical officer, whose alleged absence from the primary health centre led to the death of a 12-year-old snakebite victim, he added. PTI COR ARU