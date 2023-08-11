Maharashtra: Tiger dies after being hit by car in Gondia district

Gondia: A sub-adult tiger died on Friday after being hit by a car in Navegaon-Nagzira corridor of Maharashtra's Gondia district, a senior forest official said.

The tiger, aged around two years, was hit by a four-wheeler while crossing the road at Murdoli forest on Kohmara-Gondia road around 10 pm on Thursday, said Pramod Panchbhai, deputy conservator of forest (DCF) Gondia division.

The big cat limped into the bushes, and passersby alerted the forest department, he said.

The tiger was rescued around 7.30 am on Friday from compartment no 419 in Goregaon range of Gondia division, the official said.

The injured animal, however, died on the way to the wildlife rescue centre in Gorewada, Nagpur, he said.

The post-mortem will be carried out as per the standard operating procedure of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) at the wildlife rescue centre in Gorewada, the DCF said.

The accident has once again raised the need for having early mitigation measures. The forest department should take up the issue on priority and a safe underpass passage should be constructed as per the norms, Honourary Wildlife Warden Sawan Bahekar said.

The accident spot connecting Gondia to Kohmara on highway comes under the Navegaon-Nagzira corridor, which sees frequent movement of tigers and other wildlife.