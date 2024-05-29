Maharashtra: Tiger mauls woman to death in buffer zone of Tadoba

Chandrapur, May 29 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in the buffer zone of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, an official said on Wednesday.

The big cat attacked Chanda Chikram when she was collecting firewood in Dewala beat of Mohurli Forest Range on Tuesday, he said.

The body was sent for autopsy and the woman’s husband was given an immediate assistance of Rs 50,000, he said.

The forest department has installed a trap camera at the spot to track the tiger’s movement and has appealed to villagers to avoid visiting forested patches, said Kushagra Pathak, deputy director of buffer zone of TATR. PTI COR NR