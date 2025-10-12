Maharashtra: Tiger strays into Gondia city, rescued after 5-hour operation

Gondia, Oct 12 (PTI) A full-grown male tiger entered Maharashtra’s Gondia city on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and was rescued after a 5-hour operation, forest officials said.

Passersby spotted the big cat in the Ring Road area, where the offices of the district collector and superintendent of police are located.

After being alerted, the forest department rushed a team, under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forest Pavankumar Jong, to rescue the wild animal, an official said. Police personnel were also deployed to manage the crowd gathered at the spot.

The team from the forest department took five hours to tranquilise the tiger, which was subsequently sent to the Wildlife Training and Research Center in Nagpur, the official said.

Former honourary wildlife warden Sawan Bahekar, who also heads the organisation Sustainable Environment and Wildlife Assemblage, said this was the same tiger that was rescued on June 20 from Anjora village in Amgaon tehsil in the district. PTI COR NR