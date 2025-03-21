Maharashtra to adopt CBSE pattern from academic year 2025-26

Mumbai: Maharashtra will adopt the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from academic year 2025-26, state school education minister Dada Bhuse said on Friday.

Bhuse said the CBSE pattern will be implemented in two phases in the state, where currently the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducts exams for Class X (SSC or Secondary School Certificate) and Class XII (HSC or Higher Secondary Certificate).

In the first phase, the CBSE pattern will be implemented in standard 1 and in the coming year, teachers and education officers will be trained for CBSE pattern, he said.

Next year, the CBSE pattern will be adopted in remaining standards in two phases, he added.

While adopting the CBSE pattern, it will be ensured that Maharashtra's history, geography and Marathi language will be a part of curriculum, the minister asserted.

NCP (SP) working president and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, during the day, wrote a letter to Bhuse citing concerns over adoption of CBSE.

It is very painful that the state is adopting CBSE Board over SSC, she said while claiming the government's move was detrimental to Marathi language and culture.

She said parents should be given the option to choose between different boards that are available, including the state's SSC.

Sule also raised concern about whether the CBSE pattern will be able to do justice to the state's history and language.