Maharashtra to adopt e-cabinet, says CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the state government has decided to adopt 'e-cabinet' under which files for the cabinet meeting will be processed electronically.

In the meeting held during the day, discussion also took place on the 'e-cabinet' proposal on the lines of e-office, a statement said.

It contemplates that drafts of proposals to be placed before the cabinet will be provided on tablets so that the use of paper is curbed, it added.

Talking to reporters later, Fadnavis said "We have accepted e-filing in the state and the movement of our files is done in an electronic way. Even the movement of cabinet files should be done electronically. For that we are adopting e-cabinet." "For sometime, till the ministers get adjusted to it, we will also have a paper cabinet. But gradually paper cabinet (meetings) will be phased out," the chief minister said.

The cabinet also paid respect to former prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away last week. PTI PR BNM