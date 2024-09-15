Maharashtra to form panel to establish ‘Dhangar’ and ‘Dhangad’ as one community: Shambhuraj Desai

Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will form a panel, including three IAS officers, to establish that ‘Dhangar’ and ‘Dhangad’ are different names of the same community, said state minister Shambhuraj Desai on Sunday.

Dhangars, a shepherd community from western Maharashtra and the state’s Marathwada region, have been demanding its inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

The community says it has been deprived of the quota as the centre’s database has no mention of ‘Dhangar’ but instead identifies ‘Dhangad’ as part of STs. Dhangars are currently on the ‘Nomadic Tribe’ list.

Speaking to reporters here, Desai said the committee will also have five representatives from the Dhangar community. The government is trying to find an amicable solution to their demands, said Desai, who belongs to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The minister said the panel will study the existing data and prepare a draft note to establish that ‘Dhangar’ and ‘Dhangad’ are different names for the same community.

"The draft will be sent to the Advocate General (state's topmost legal official) to ensure that there are no legal hurdles in the future before passing an order declaring 'Dhangar' and 'Dhangad' as the same community," he said.