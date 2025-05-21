Maharashtra to have good monsoon, Kharif production target at 204 lakh metric tonnes: Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the state is expected to have a good monsoon this year and the government has set the Kharif crop production target at 204 lakh metric tonnes.

Addressing a press conference after a review meeting concerning the preparedness for the Kharif season, Fadnavis said steps are being taken to ensure that genuine seeds, fertilisers and crop loans are made available to farmers.

“The state will have more than average monsoon (this year). We have set the target of 204 lakh metric tonnes compared to 187 lakh tonnes last year. There will be no shortage of seeds and fertilisers,” he said.

Kharif crops include rice, maize, soybean, groundnut, cotton, and pulses like urad and moong.

The CM urged farmers to purchase seeds from the central government’s SAATHI (Seed Traceability, Authentication and Holistic Inventory) portal.

“70,000 quintal seeds are traceable at present. Bogus seeds can be identified,” he said.

Fadnavis said suppliers will be booked under the Essential Commodities Act if they coerce farmers to purchase fertilisers when they buy seeds, even if they don’t need them.

Digital workshops will be organised at the taluka level to apprise farmers about the latest technological developments in the sector, he said, adding that the Agriculture department has started an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered app called ‘Mahavistar’ to share updates with farmers.

The CM said district collectors were asked during the review to convene meetings of lead banks in their respective areas and ensure that farmers’ credit (CIBIL) scores are not insisted upon before loan disbursals.

Fadnavis said his government aims to increase investment in the Agriculture sector with Rs 5,000 crore every year and an early warning mechanism concerning climate change so that farmers can plan their crops better. PTI MR NR