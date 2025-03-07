Maharashtra to have special all-women gram sabhas to mark International Women's Day: Tatkare

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Maharashtra will have special gram sabhas on March 8 every year to mark International Women's Day, state women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare said on Friday.

Replying to a debate in the assembly to mark IWD, she said these sabhas will comprise women.

She also said 2.52 crore beneficiaries of the state government's Ladki Bahin Yojana will get the February instalment of the monthly aid on Saturday.

The government is also working on providing permanent health cards to Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries, Tatkare added.

Tatkare said the women and child development will tie up with the health department to provide cervical cancer vaccination to girls in the 9-14 age group.

The target is to reach 50-55 lakh girls, especially from the poor sections of the society as the cost of one vaccine is Rs 2200-2500, she said. PTI MR BNM