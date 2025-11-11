Maharashtra to have zoo authority

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has approved the formation of the Maharashtra State Zoo Authority under the Revenue and Forest Department.

A government resolution (GR) or order was issued for this purpose on Tuesday.

The creation of the authority is aimed at streamlining zoo management and strengthening wildlife conservation efforts, the GR said.

The government also sanctioned expenditure of Rs 53.67 lakh under the scheme titled "Establishment of Maharashtra State Zoo Authority" from the total outlay of Rs 2.05 crore earmarked for 2025-26.

The authority will function under the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Planning, Project and Development), Nagpur, the GR said. PTI ND KRK