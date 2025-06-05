Maharashtra to host estimates committees' conference on June 23-24

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) A two-day national conference of estimates committees in Parliament and legislatures will be held at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan here on June 23 and 24, an official said on Thursday.

The estimates committee scrutinises the functioning of the government ministries in terms of expenditure and utilisation of funds.

The conference will be held to mark the completion of 75 years of the parliamentary estimates committee, Maharashtra legislature secretary Jitendra Bhole told PTI.

The discussion theme would be 'functioning of estimates committees in the country', he said.

"We are inviting the estimates committee chairperson and four members each from all states. The Lok Sabha speaker and the Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson are expected to attend the event," he said.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan will deliver the valedictory address, the official said. PTI MR GK