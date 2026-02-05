Maharashtra to host two-day international medical conference 'PULSE' from Mar 27

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Maharashtra will host two-day international medical conference 'PULSE' from March 27 here with an aim to position the state as a global hub for healthcare and medical wellness tourism, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

The conference is expected to bring together over 2,900 medical experts, researchers and dignitaries from India and abroad.

Chairing a review meeting at Varsha in the presence of minister of state for medical education Madhuri Misal, the CM directed officials to organise the event on a grand scale and leverage it to create a strong 'Maharashtra Brand' in medical wellness tourism.

Fadnavis said with growing preference for wellness-based therapies over expensive conventional treatments, Maharashtra has significant potential in the wellness sector.

He instructed officials to integrate AYUSH systems of medicine into wellness initiatives.

Highlighting innovation in healthcare, Fadnavis said several startups are working in the medical field and stressed the need to encourage their maximum participation at the conference.

"Discussions based on advanced research could help startups develop affordable and effective treatments for diseases such as cancer," he said.

Fadnavis also emphasised the participation of global healthcare investors, noting it could lead to investments in Maharashtra's proposed Bulk Drug Park.

He directed various departments to appoint nodal officers and work in coordination to ensure tangible outcomes from the conference.

Misal said memoranda of understanding should be signed with healthcare investors during the event to strengthen rural healthcare infrastructure.

"The conference should also be used to promote innovative mental health treatments and medical tourism," she said.

The 'PULSE' conference will be inaugurated on March 27 and will feature plenary sessions, startup pavilions, exhibitions and a 360-degree dome.

World Health Organization and UNESCO officials, along with vice-chancellors and researchers from leading global medical universities, are expected to participate, an official release issued after the meeting said.

Panel discussions, workshops and case studies will focus on future medical education, digital health, artificial intelligence and treatment research, it said. PTI MR BNM