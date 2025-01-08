Maharashtra to introduce faceless concept for document registration from home: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will launch a "faceless" initiative for certain types of document registration, allowing citizens to complete the process from the comfort of home, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

He also said the state will roll out the "One State, One Registration" concept, enabling citizens to register documents at any sub-registrar office across Maharashtra.

"We are bringing faceless technology to make document registration simpler for citizens. This initiative will ensure convenience and transparency," the chief minister said after reviewing the Revenue Department's 100-day action plan.

He also announced the implementation of GIS-based e-measurement technology for land surveys.

"The first phase will include 30 land measurement centres offering services similar to passport offices. Rural residents will receive property cards under the PM Swamitva Yojana through drone-based GIS surveys," he said.

Fadnavis also highlighted other initiatives, including an online portal for the land acquisition process and updates to the Ready Reckoner (RR) rates, which will now be available village-wise and plot-wise.

"We are also preparing new rules to streamline the process of converting Class 2 land to Class 1 land," he said.

The state plans to introduce an easy sand policy and create a comprehensive portal containing details of all four cadres of the Revenue Department. A manual for revenue officials is also in the works, Fadnavis said. PTI ND NSK