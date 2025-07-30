Maharashtra to launch drive to assess violations on govt land leased for social causes

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra revenue department will undertake a special drive to assess violations on government land leased to individuals or organisations for social purposes like building hospitals and schools, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the government has power to regularise land violations after imposing a penalty on leaseholders, but this will happen on case by case basis and there will be no blanket relief.

He informed that August 1 will be observed as 'Revenue Day' and August 1 to 7 as 'Revenue Week'.

The minister listed out steps to be undertaken during the 'Revenue Week' and said on August 2, the government will issue land titles to those residing on government land illegally until 2011 and announce allotment of homes to beneficiaries eligible for housing under the PM Awas Yojana.

"On August 6, the government will assess irregularities on land given to individuals, organisations for social causes like building schools and hospitals," Bawankule said.

The BJP minister pointed out that in some cases land has been given on lease for 90 years or even 999 years. Violations have come to light in some instances where land given for building hospitals or schools have been used for different purposes.

He highlighted a case where land given to an organisation for building a cancer hospital was used for commercial purpose.

District collectors have to identify anomalies, if any, in the use of leased government land and submit a report in 30 days, said the minister.

The minister noted irregularities on leased land can be regularised by paying a penalty, but there will be no blanket exemption for violations.

"If there are violations, then government has the power to regularise them. The collector can take back the land if violations are not regularised. If there are multiple violations, then encroachments will be demolished and the land will be take back," Bawankule maintained.

He also declared the state government has taken a decision to give property cards to five lakh Sindhi community members residing across 35 towns and cities in Maharashtra.

The community migrated to India after the 1947 Partition, but its members still do not have property cards. The property card decision was in line with a poll promise made by the BJP during the assembly elections last year, Bawankule said. PTI PR RSY