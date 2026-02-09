Maharashtra to recruit 70,000 personnel soon under new system: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will launch a phase-wise mega recruitment drive to fill more than 70,000 vacant posts through a new and reformed system, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Addressing a meeting on reforms in service recruitment rules, Fadnavis said around 20,000 posts will be filled through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and the rest through other recruitment agencies.

He directed officials to make decisions based on required skills, eligibility, service entry rules and the nature of work while conducting the recruitment process.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and secretaries from various departments.

Fadnavis said the government has prioritised comprehensive administrative reforms, manpower management and transparency in recruitment. He added that decisions regarding amendments to the state's service recruitment rules will be taken soon in a cabinet meeting.

Stating that the General Administration Department plays a crucial role in the overall recruitment system, the chief minister said filling 70,000 posts would significantly improve the efficiency of various departments.

He stated that Maharashtra's manpower management model presented at a chief ministers' conference in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was widely appreciated, and the Prime Minister had suggested that other states adopt the model.

The chief minister also highlighted the need to avoid unnecessary paperwork, long queues and delays by adopting online recruitment and digital verification systems. He said if sensitive documents like passports can be verified online, similar systems should be used for other verification processes as well.

Fadnavis directed departments to make certificates available through DigiLocker and explore the use of blockchain technology to ensure transparency and credibility in recruitment.

The chief minister expressed confidence that a new governance reform model will come up in the next year, and called upon all departments to work together to successfully implement administrative reforms. PTI MR NSK