Maharashtra to set up Life Sciences Innovation and Incubation Centre to boost pharma, biotech R&D

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will set up a Life Sciences Innovation and Incubation Centre to boost research and development in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) minister Narahari Zirwal has said.

The proposed centre will serve as a major catalyst in transforming Maharashtra into a global hub for health, pharmaceutical, and biotech innovation, he said, adding that it would also attract investment into the state.

The innovation and incubation centre will help attract greater investment into the state's pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

"Biotechnology is set to play a critical role in strengthening Maharashtra's health sciences ecosystem, with the state government preparing to establish a state-of-the-art Life Sciences Innovation and Incubation Centre aimed at accelerating research and development in the pharmaceutical sector," Zirwal noted after a meeting at Mantralaya on Thursday.

Zirwal said states, such as Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, have already set up similar research hubs, while public-private partnerships are being used to develop formulation labs for biological and chemical research in pharmaceuticals.

Maharashtra must move swiftly to maintain leadership in innovative drug manufacturing, he said.

The proposed centre will support cutting-edge work in pharma, biotech, medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health, and provide startups with access to modern laboratories, technical expertise and funding.

"The innovation park is the need of the hour. It will keep Maharashtra at the forefront of innovative drug development," Zirwal said.

He said this centre will help attract greater investment into the state's pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, create employment opportunities, and strengthen training and mentorship for emerging startups.

Positioned as a world-class research institution, it will support development of globally competitive pharmaceutical products. PTI MR NP