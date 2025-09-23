Maharashtra to set up task force for better farm-to-market coordination

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is going to set up a joint task force to ensure better coordination between the agriculture and marketing departments, aimed at guiding farmers from crop planning to sales, officials said on Tuesday.

Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal said that projects requiring convergence between the two departments would now be implemented in a faster and more integrated manner. Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne added that the task force will streamline processes from sowing to sale, helping farmers get better returns and increase productivity.

The ministers were speaking at a joint review meeting at Mantralaya, attended by senior officials and representatives of the Maharashtra State Warehousing Corporation and the State Agricultural Marketing Board, an official release said.

Bharne said crop advisory officers will be appointed to guide farmers on sowing patterns, weather forecasts, and market demand, ensuring that cultivation decisions are linked to profitability. He assured support for decentralised warehouses under the Smart Project, agro-logistics parks along the Samruddhi Mahamarg, and infrastructure for community-based farmer organisations.

Rawal stressed the need to accelerate work on decentralised warehouses in partnership with farmer producer organisations and to finalise pending proposals for facilities in 22 districts. He also said the task force would meet every two months to review progress and ensure farmers receive timely guidance on crop choices and sales.

The minister further underlined the importance of expanding vapor heat treatment facilities to boost agricultural exports. PTI MR KRK