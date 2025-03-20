Maharashtra to unveil AI policy by April; Shelar warns against over-reliance

Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said on Thursday that the state would announce an Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy by April, cautioning against over-dependence on the technology.

The information and technology minister was speaking in the legislative council during a discussion on AI initiated by BJP legislator Shrikant Bharatiya.

He stressed that AI should be viewed as a support system rather than a replacement for existing frameworks.

He cautioned against over-reliance on AI-generated information. “No information obtained through AI is certified by either the state or the Union government. Hence, it would be dangerous to depend entirely on it,” he said.

The state has already set up a task force to explore AI applications in capacity building, data protection, research, and skill development, the minister said.

The government also aims to train 50,000 individuals, including teachers, professionals, women, and sarpanches, as “cyber security warriors” over the next four years, he said. They will serve as an alarm system to alert authorities, he added.

Shelar said ethical guidelines for the new technology are still evolving. “It would be premature to formulate an education policy based on AI at this stage,” he said.

But AI has potential in education, particularly for physically challenged individuals, the minister said. “AI can facilitate personalised learning, but we must remember that it is supplementary, not an alternative,” he added. PTI ND NR