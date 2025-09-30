Maharashtra tops in abetment of suicide cases in 2023; murder cases down: NCRB report

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Maharashtra topped in recording abetment of suicide cases across the country with 1,389 offences in which 1,480 people died in 2023, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

Madhya Pradesh was on the second spot with 1,153 abetment of suicide cases in which 1,211 persons killed themselves, while Uttar Pradesh was on the third spot with 1,075 cases and 1,186 victims, data in the report showed.

As per the data published by the New Delhi-headquartered NCRB, a Union home ministry unit, Maharashtra was on the second spot with 5,96,103 cases in 2023, which included offences registered under the IPC (replaced by BNS in July 2024) and special local laws (SLLs).

Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 7,93,020 cases.

While the IPC pertains to the central law, SLL covers crimes under various state-specific legislations such as the Gambling Act.

Maharashtra had registered 5,40,800 cases in 2021 and 5,57,012 in 2022 (under IPC and SLL).

Among the total number of cases registered in Maharashtra in 2023, chargesheets were filed in 82.2 per cent of them, said the report.

Among the murder cases in 2023, Maharashtra was on the third spot with 2,208 offences in which 2,274 persons were killed, down from 2,295 cases in 2022 and 2,330 in 2021. Uttar Pradesh topped with 3,206 cases (3,307 victims) under the category, while Bihar was on the third position with 2,862 incidents and 2,882 victims, it said.

With 257 cases of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Maharashtra was second in the list after Uttar Pradesh (1,098).

In incidents of causing death by negligence, Maharashtra was on the third spot with 14,771 cases in which 15,862 persons were killed. Uttar Pradesh was on the top with 25,204 incidents (26,527 deaths) and Tamil Nadu was second on the list with 17,882 cases and 18,937 deaths.

In deaths due to negligence relating to road accidents, Maharashtra was on the third spot with 14,163 cases in which 15,198 persons were killed. Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 22,532 cases (23,771 deaths) followed by Tamil Nadu (17,520 cases and 18,564 fatalities), according to the report.

In hit and run cases, the western state was in the third spot with 3,747 cases in which 3,909 persons were killed. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest 18,438 such cases in which 19,514 persons died. Madhya Pradesh was on the second spot with 7,535 cases in which 8,118 persons were killed.

In dowry-related deaths, Maharashtra was on the eighth spot with 170 incidents in which 173 persons died. Uttar Pradesh was on the first spot with 2,122 cases and 2,141 deaths. Bihar recorded the second highest 1,143 cases in which 1143 persons died, the data mentioned.

In crimes against women, Maharashtra was on the third spot with 5,629 cases of assault on females with intent to outrage her modesty with 5,634 victims. Rajasthan was on the first spot with 6,758 cases in which 6,799 women were victimised, whereas Odisha was on the second spot with 5,937 cases and the same number of victims.

Maharashtra was on the second spot with 3,054 cases of sexual harassment in which 3,070 women were victimised. Uttar Pradesh topped the category with 3,581 cases and 3,620 victims.

In rape cases, the western state was on the fourth spot with 2,930 cases and 2,932 women victims. Rajasthan topped the list with 5,078 offences and 5,194 victims. Uttar Pradesh was on the second spot with 3,516 cases in which 3,556 women were raped, whereas Madhya Pradesh was on the third spot with 2,979 cases with the same number of victims, said the report. PTI DC RSY