Maharashtra Tourism Dept to showcase major attractions at Bharat Parv

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra Tourism Department will showcase the state's diverse tourism potential at the Bharat Parv 2026, beginning in Delhi on January 26.

Bharat Parv, organised by the Ministry of Tourism as part of the Republic Day celebrations, will present India's cultural diversity through traditions, cuisine, attire, handicrafts, folk arts, and music from across the country over the next six days, according to a release.

The state tourism department will set up a dedicated pavilion at the Red Fort lawns and Gyan Path to showcase tourism destinations, including its cultural heritage, scenic beaches, and historical forts from the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The event is expected to attract tourists as well as entrepreneurs from across India, Principal Secretary (Tourism) Sanjay Khandare said.

Director of Tourism B N Patil said the pavilion would offer visitors an immersive experience of Maharashtra's rich culture and hospitality, with displays highlighting forts, folk art, and tourism infrastructure.

Bharat Parv 2026 will also feature the exhibition of tableaux from the Republic Day Parade, cultural performances, food courts, and handicraft stalls. It is expected to attract domestic and international tourists and tourism industry stakeholders. PTI MR NSK