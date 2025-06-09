Maharashtra train mishap: Will raise issue in Committee on Railways meet, seek audit, says Kolhe

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe on Monday said he would raise the issue of Mumbai suburban train accidents at the upcoming meeting of the Committee on Railways, of which he is a member.

His statement comes against the backdrop of the deaths of four passengers in a train mishap at Mumbra railway station in Thane district this morning.

"As a member of the Committee on Railways, I will raise the issue of today's accident as well as disproportionate local services compared to the number of daily commuters in the upcoming meeting and seek an audit. The recommendations of the meetings are submitted to the railway ministry and it has to take it seriously. I will try to discuss it with the the Railway minister as well," he told a Marathi news channel.

The MP from Shirur in Pune, speaking about the high rate of passenger fatalities on Central Railway, said it seems that passenger safety is not a priority, which is very unfortunate.

"A comprehensive passenger mobility plan is under discussion, yet many commuters feel compelled to travel under unsafe conditions due to a lack of adequate train services. I will ensure this issue is brought to the forefront during our committee meeting," Kolhe said.

Kolhe said the incident this morning must be thoroughly probed, adding that if on an average 7-11 passengers are involved in mishaps daily, then the entire service must be audited.

"This is utterly unacceptable. The system is failing and requires immediate attention," he said. PTI ND BNM