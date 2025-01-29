Maharashtra transfers seven IAS officers

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred seven IAS officers, including senior IAS officer Dhiraj Kumar, who was appointed the Secretary in the Medical Education department, an official order said on Tuesday.

IAS officer Krishnakant Kanwariya has been appointed as Additional District Collector at Shahada division in Nandurbar district. Shaila A has been appointed Secretary in the Finance department, the order said.

Mangesh Awhad has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer in the Maharashtra Medical Goods Purchase Authority.

Manisha Verma has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary in the Skill Development department.

Ganesh Patil is the new Secretary in the Irrigation and Water Resources department, while Richa Bagla has been appointed as the Secretary in the Finance department, the order said. PTI PR SKY SKY