Maharashtra transport department launches `Zebru' logo to spread awareness about accidents

Nagpur, Dec 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Department on Tuesday launched `Zebru' logo to spread awareness about road accident prevention measures.

Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik unveiled the logo in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

The logo and the campaign were part of efforts to curb the number of accidents which is rising, Sarnaik said, adding, "we will be spreading awareness messages through Zabru." PTI PS KRK