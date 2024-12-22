Maharashtra transport minister inspects MSRTC depot in Thane

Thane, Dec 22 (PTI) A day after being allocated the transport portfolio, Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik on Sunday inspected the MSRTC's Khopat bus depot in Thane to review passenger and staff amenities.

He said washrooms, seating and drinking water facilities should be built as per passenger numbers.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees must be given comfortable work environment, Sarnaik said, adding that officials must routinely interact with passengers to find out avenues of improvement.

Portfolios to ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis government were allocated late Saturday evening.

Sarnaik is the Shiv Sena MLA from Ovala-Majiwada in Thane district and was sworn in as minister on December 15. PTI COR BNM