Maharashtra: Transporters firm on 'Chakka Jam' protests on Thursday; 'rickshaws and taxis to join'

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra Transport Action Committee (M-TAC) on Wednesday said it will go ahead with the proposed statewide 'chakka jam' (road blockade) agitation from March 5, alleging that no concrete decision was taken by the government on the issue of e-challans.

The state Transport Commissioner had convened a meeting earlier in the day to discuss the e-challan issue. However, the delegation of transporters claimed that no firm assurance or decision was communicated from the government side.

Since the state government is not treating the matter seriously, a state-level agitation would be held across Maharashtra from Thursday, said Baba Shinde, a leader of transporters from Pune.

In Mumbai, the demonstration will take place at Azad Maidan at 11 AM, Shinde said, adding that protests will also be staged outside the Regional Transport Office (RTO) premises in every district The M-TAC claimed the issue concerns around 1.5 million transport operators in Maharashtra, as well as lakhs of private vehicle owners, involving penalties amounting to nearly Rs 4,500 crore.

Autorickshaw, taxi, bus and truck operators would participate in the chakka jam, the M-TAC said.