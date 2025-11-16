Maharashtra: Tribunal awards Rs 74 lakh compensation to family of accident victim

Thane, Nov 16 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra’s Thane has awarded compensation of about Rs 74 lakh to the family of a 45-year-old man killed in a road accident five years ago.

The order was passed by MACT Member R V Mohite on Friday.

Vinodkumar Bhagirath Chauhan, who worked with a private company, died in June 2020 after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle in Mumbai. He had a gross annual salary of Rs 6,13,200 then.

The tribunal held the truck driver responsible for the fatal accident and ordered him and the vehicle insurer to jointly and severally pay compensation of Rs 74 lakh. It also asked them to pay interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of the petition until the amount is deposited. PTI COR NR