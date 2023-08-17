Maharashtra: Two Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay

Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) Police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals in Thane district of Maharashtra for staying in the country without valid documents, an official said on Thursday.

The arrest was made at Bhiwandi on Wednesday, he said.

While one of the accused worked as a plumber, the other one was a labourer, the police said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Vitthal Nagar locality and caught the two Bangladeshi nationals, and a probe revealed that they have been residing there since 2018 without valid documents," the police official said.

They were identified as Shaukat Abulkalam Shaikh (30) and Abir Muslim Shaikh (26), he said.

An offence under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, the Passport (Entry into India) Rules and the Foreigners Act was registered against the duo, the police said. PTI COR NP