Maharashtra: Two booked for planning to terminate woman’s pregnancy through black magic

Palghar, Aug 17 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have registered a case against two persons, including a housewife, for allegedly planning to terminate the pregnancy of a woman using black magic.

The station house officer of Mandvi police station said the case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

The police said the accused housewife has a dispute with the woman, who is her husband’s sister-in-law.

After she learnt about the woman’s pregnancy, the accused housewife on Tuesday got in touch with a ‘baba’ to terminate it through black magic, the police said. She also allegedly paid him Rs 4,000 digitally to get the work done.

The accused housewife’s husband overheard the conversation and approached the police, said an official. On his complaint, the police registered the case against the two but no arrests have been made, the official added. PTI COR NR