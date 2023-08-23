Maharashtra: Two booked for posting derogatory content on social media in Thane district

Thane, Aug 23 (PTI) A criminal case was registered on Wednesday against two youths in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly posting derogatory content on social media with pictures of Tipu Sultan and Aurangzeb, police said.

A Bhayandar police station official said the duo has been identified based on their Instagram accounts but no arrest has been made so far.

The FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary, he said quoting the First Information Report.

The case has been registered under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added. PTI COR NSK