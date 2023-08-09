Maharashtra: Two criminals held for threatening former pal and demanding Rs 7 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 9 (PTI) Two members of a criminal gang in Nagpur city of Maharashtra have been arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 7 lakh from their former friend, a history-sheeter, police said on Wednesday.

The trio is accused in a murder case dated 2019.

"Little Sardar alias Shailendra Singh Lohiya (47) and Siddhu Harjeet Singh Kaur (34) barged into the office of the victim, Honey alias Manindar Singh Harjindar Singh Chandhok, in Ashok Chowk area last week. They accused him of implicating them in a murder case and demanded Rs 7 lakh towards the 'legal expenses'," an official said quoting the FIR.

The duo also tried to enter the house of the complainant Chandhok on August 2 and 5.

A case was registered against Lohiya and Kaur at Jaripatka police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on charges of criminal intimidation, extortion, and kidnapping, and they were arrested, the official said.

Notably, Chandhok, Lohiya, and Kaur were among four persons booked earlier by the police on charges of murdering one Bobby Makan in 2019. Police had invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the trio earlier, the official added. PTI COR NSK