Maharashtra: Two get life imprisonment in 2022 murder case

Beed, Jan 14 (PTI) A court has convicted and sentenced two men to life imprisonment for kidnapping and murdering a 20-year-old youth in Beed district of Maharashtra in 2022 owing to personal enmity.

Principal and District and Sessions Court Judge Anand Yawalkar convicted Akshay alias Chintu Mintu Gaikwad and Abhishek Sachin alias Pintu Gaikwad under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 364 (Kidnapping) relying upon circumstantial evidence, on Tuesday.

The prosecution told the court that the duo kidnapped Siddhant Kiran Gaikwad from his house on July 2, 2022, on a motorcycle and took him to a dilapidated structure. He was attacked with wooden sticks and belts.

Days after the assault, the victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune.

The prosecution presented 15 witnesses during the trial, said district government pleader Ajay Rakh.