Maharashtra: Two gram panchayat staffers held for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Thane, Aug 21 (PTI) Two employees of a gram panchayat, village council, in Maharashtra’s Raigad district have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Srihari Arjun Kharat (36) and Sujit Shayam Patil, alias Pintya (39), of Kurul gram panchayat near Alibag, allegedly demanded money for the valuation of a house built by the complainant and for issuing an assessment order, said the ACB official.

After being alerted about the demand, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and arrested the two for accepting the bribe money of Rs 50,000 on Tuesday, he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB - Raigad) Sashikant Padave said a case has been registered against the two at the Alibag police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR NR