Maharashtra: Two held in Latur district for stealing vehicles

Latur, Apr 19 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Latur district have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing vehicles and recovered a tractor head and trolley and a two-wheeler from them, an official said on Saturday.

With the arrests, two separate theft cases at Vadwana and Ausa police stations have been solved, he said.

The official said the local crime branch acted on a tip concerning vehicle thefts and detained Ramdas Baburao Jadhav (27) and Vithal Laxman Shelke (19) on April 17.

On being questioned, the duo confessed to stealing a tractor head, a trolley and a two-wheeler. They committed the crime with an accomplice, identified as Yogesh Rajendra Kirwale, the official said.

The stolen vehicles and implement have been seized, he added. PTI COR NR