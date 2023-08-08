Advertisment
#National

Maharashtra: Two make elderly man chant divine mantra, take away his gold ornaments in Dombivli

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
08 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read

Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) Two unidentified persons took away the gold ornaments of a 70-year-old man in Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra by distracting his attention as they made him chant a mantra, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on Monday morning when the victim was taking a walk.

"Two unidentified persons approached him and started a conversation. They made him chant 'Aum Namah Shivay' and relieved him of his gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 52,700," the FIR said.

A case was registered under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway, an official said. PTI COR NSK

Advertisment
Subscribe