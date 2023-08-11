Maharashtra: Two men attacked, killed in Nashik city; four detained

Nashik, Aug 11 (PTI) Two persons were attacked and killed by a group of youngsters, some of them minors, in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Friday.

The police have detained four persons, including two minors, in connection with the attack that took place at Sanjeevnagar area in Ambad MIDC on Thursday night, an official said.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm when a group of seven to eight youngsters attacked two men with sharp weapons, he said.

Mehraj Asgar Ali Khan (18) died on the spot, while his friend Ibrahim Hasan Sheikh (23) succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the district civil hospital, the official said.

The attack was captured by the close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area, he said.

The incident caused panic in the area, following which security was stepped up to prevent untoward incidents, the official said.

The situation was also tense for some time at the district civil hospital when the injured man was brought there, he said.

A case has been registered with the Ambad police, and a probe is underway, the official added. PTI COR ARU