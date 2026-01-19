Maharashtra: Two VBA corporators-elect back Shiv Sena in Ulhasnagar civic body

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Two newly-elected corporators from Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation have extended their support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, further consolidating its position in the civic body.

In the January 15 elections to the 78-member civic body (located in Thane district), the BJP and Shiv Sena -- both constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra -- contested independently and won 37 and 36 seats, respectively.

VBA's newly-elected corporators, Surekha Sonawane and Vikas Kharat, met Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday night and handed over letters of support, sources said on Monday.

Kalyan's Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, the son of Eknath Shinde, was also present.

Sonawane and Kharat said their decision was aimed at ensuring the overall development of their wards and to implement works under the Dalit locality improvement scheme.

Several Shiv Sena leaders, including MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar, former mayor Sunil Chaudhary and spokesperson Rahul Londhe, were present during the meeting.

With VBA's support, the Shinde-led Sena has raced ahead of the BJP to control the civic body.

The Congress, a local outfit and an independent have bagged one seat each in the civic body. PTI MR COR GK