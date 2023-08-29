Maharashtra: Two workers injured in transformer explosion in Thane district

Thane, Aug 29 (PTI) Two workers sustained severe burn wounds after a transformer they were working on malfunctioned and exploded in a town in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

An offence under section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the contractor who had taken up the repair work, inspector Sharad Zine of Khadakpada police station said.

The explosion took place in Mohane, Ambivli around 7 am on Monday, he said.

The workers Anwar Ahmed Hassan Shaikh (38) and Gorakh Dhondiram Jadhav (65) sustained severe burn wounds in the blast and were rushed to a local hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, the official said.

The contractor was negligent and did not provide PPEs to the workers, he said. PTI COR ARU